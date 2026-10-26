President Donald Trump’s relentless campaign schedule in the home stretch before the midterm elections is something the White House says gives Republicans their best shot at emerging victorious next week.

Trump is and has been hosting rallies in battleground states and districts from coast to coast—Alaska one day, Texas another, North Carolina or Florida on the next, and everywhere in between—aimed at firing up the GOP base and driving up Trump voter turnout. Listening to any Republican strategist or candidate ahead of the elections next Tuesday, therein lies the issue for the GOP ahead of November 3: Republicans have to turn out their voters to have a chance. Enthusiasm is high on the Democrat side, for sure, given the national environment, and in any normal midterm election the party out of power like the Democrats this cycle would be expected to take sweeping majorities in both chambers of Congress. But the races are tightening everywhere, especially in U.S. Senate battlegrounds, and late August through September polling surges for Democrats in many of them are falling and races are reverting to the mean—meaning Republicans have a decent shot at hanging on to many seats that looked like they may have been lost just a couple weeks ago.

“It is incredible to see President Trump criss cross the country working tirelessly to help elect Republicans. And because of that, they are in a much better position to beat back the Dumocrats and their radical leftist agenda,” Steven Cheung, the White House communications director, told Breitbart News exclusively on Monday. “His energy and commitment to get Republicans elected is no surprise because he has been doing it from Day One. Nobody should doubt the power of his endorsement, and nobody should ever question the effectiveness of his rallies. The love and support he receives from sold out arenas and packed stadiums prove the MAGA movement is stronger than ever before.”

Cheung is exactly correct that there has never been another endorsement like Trump’s backing, and his rallies have been throughout his decade atop the GOP one of the singular greatest forces for unleashing grassroots support and energy for those he campaigns with. The big challenge facing Republicans in key U.S. Senate and U.S. House battlegrounds is whether it is enough to hang on in the face of headwinds that normally see the opposition sweep into some kind of power. Only twice in the last century has a party with a trifecta bolstered their majorities in the first midterm elections of a president’s term, in 1934 amid the Great Depression and Democrat President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s unveiling of the New Deal and then again in 2002 in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks when George W. Bush’s Republicans were fighting the War on Terror. Perhaps Trump’s decade plus of leading Republicans, and all the weaponization by Democrats who promise to go for a third round of impeachment against him if they win, is enough to rise to that level of historical anomaly to defy history itself. But either way, Trump campaigning in all these places is easily the best thing Republicans could ask for. In especially redder states, the pathway to victory for the GOP is getting Republicans out to vote—not rocket science—and the best thing to ensure that happens is to get the president there and directly involved.

Trump has an action-packed closing schedule, as does Vice President JD Vance, ahead of next Tuesday:

And amazingly, with Republicans unleashing Trump as their key weapon ahead of next Tuesday, Democrats have instead had to turn to former President Barack Obama to energize their base. Obama, who has been out of office for a decade, may help Democrats in some urban centers but the degrading nature of his comments, like the one he made this weekend about Trump allegedly turning the White House into the Cheesecake Factory, have significant potential to further backfire and fire up Republicans almost as much as Trump’s energy campaigning in these places does.