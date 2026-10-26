Small Texas Town Works with ICE to Deport 194 Illegal Migrants This Year

Cops in Ingram, Texas, worked with federal officials to detain and deport 194 illegal migrants this year so far, a report reveals.

The record is prompting complaints from pro-migration media and cheap labor-seeking businesses, but applause from the Department of Homeland Security.

The department signed up last year to participate in the 287(g) program, a federal program in which local police departments cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to enforce immigration laws and earn federal support dollars in the process. And since signing onto the program, the media claimed that nearly “ten percent” of the town has been taken into custody by ICE officers.

WATCH — Sec. Markwayne Mullin Says DHS Under Trump Pushing Migrants Back Across Border:

The Texas Tribune published a long article about the situation in the town of 1,800 residents that is extremely sympathetic to the town’s illegal migrants, and attacks one officer in particular, officer Jaron Alexander, whom the paper portrays as the town’s ICE enforcer.

The paper accuses the officer of “tearing the town apart” by working with ICE to detain lawbreaking illegal migrants.

The paper went on to blast the city’s police department for continuing its cooperation with President Trump’s immigration crackdown, especially where it concerns the local business community. The paper notes that several businesses that routinely illegally employ undocumented workers and those that cater to that same sector have begun to complain to the city council that their businesses are suffering.

The Department of Homeland Security panned the Texas Tribune for its highly slanted article and insisted that the department will not apologize for enforcing the law.

“This article is just another exercise in turning lawful traffic stops and immigration status checks into a morality play,” DHS said in an X post on Monday.

“Choosing to enforce the law is not “tearing the town apart,” it is the natural result of what happens when smaller communities are overwhelmed by illegal immigration. It is what Americans overwhelmingly voted for,” the post said, concluding with, “Our 287(g) law enforcement partners are essential for immigration enforcement. The law is clear, the mission continues, and we don’t apologize for it.”

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