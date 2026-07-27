MS NOW’s McCaskill: Iran Is a ‘Mess’ Created by Trump’s Ego

MS NOW contributor Claire McCaskill said Monday on MS NOW’s “Deadline” that Iran is a “mess” created by President Donald Trump’s “ego.”

McCaskill said, “What really is scary about this is that he went into this conflict without listening to his experts. I promise you, there were people in the military. Maybe not Pete Hegseth, but there were other people in the military that were urging caution, explaining to him that this is not going in and yanking a guy out of Venezuela. This is a whole other, very complicated deal to do unless you’re committing to a full-out war with ground troops. He thought he could just do this, and, you know, he would be. Oh, look how cool our bombers are. And look how we can bomb them. And they’re gonna fold, just like what happened in Venezuela.”

She added, “Instead, we have a more extreme leadership. We have the Strait of Hormuz closed when it was open. We now have another choke point in terms of oil. We have no idea what’s going on with the uranium. We have no deal on nuclear power or nuclear enrichment. So this is a mess created by an ego that refuses to listen to people who know more about it than he does, and shame on them and shame on the people sitting in the room that didn’t try harder to stop him, especially those United States senators that should have been doing more to say whoa, whoa whoa whoa, you’re not going to be able to go in and out. This won’t happen that way.”

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