Dem Rep. Ansari: Trump Committed ‘War Crime’ in Iran

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ) said the U.S. Military strike on an Iranian elementary school in February was a “war crime.”

Ansari said, “This is a national shame. We’re five months past this horrific war crime. I believe it’s a war crime. Credible human rights organizations like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch believe this could be a war crime. It needs to be investigated. This happened during the first few hours of a war that the United States started under Donald Trump’s leadership, that he still has not been able to articulate to us what it was, even about what the purpose of the war was, what the strategy was. Months have gone by. I’m not surprised that there’s been no accountability for this, but the more reporting that comes out about this war crime in Iran, the more devastating it gets. We we know, thanks to CNN’s reporting, that the Department of Defense under Pete Hegseth leadership has been instructed to move quickly and that they’ve never and they’re working at an extraordinary pace.”

She added, “We know that artificial intelligence was used to look at, you know, vast amounts of intelligence data, and then human beings are moving quickly and not doing thorough due diligence. And so the United States government used outdated intelligence and targeted a school, not knowing that it was a school or not looking at the right intelligence, because all of this was done in such a rushed manner, so recklessly. And as a result, you know, hundreds, some 170, some civilians were killed in this instance, children, but thousands of other Iranian civilians have been killed. I just think it’s the most devastating story and truly a shame, truly a disgrace, truly something that this country, will will not be able to move past very quickly and that the international community will look down upon us.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN