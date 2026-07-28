Raskin: ‘The Bottom Seems to Have Fallen Out’ of MAGA Support

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) claimed that the MAGA movement no longer had public support.

Raskin said, “We’re talking about this kind of stuff all the time because, look, I’m out campaigning in the country, Kasie, and I’m seeing huge surging enthusiasm for Democratic candidates all over America. I’m here with my friend Josh Riley right now, Blake Gendebien next. I’m in upstate New York, but we see no Republican — no evidence of Republican activity anywhere. I don’t even see MAGA hats anymore, which makes me afraid that they’re just focused on trying to undermine the election or take the election through some kind of strategic mischief. But we’re not seeing Republican campaigning, and the bottom seems to have fallen out in terms of their public support. So, yeah, my colleague Joe Morelle, who’s from this part of New York, he’s working almost full-time on sketching out all the different ways they might try to replay what they did in January of 2021. And so, we‘re looking at every possible line of attack that they might have.”

He added, “But remember, the president doesn’t have any role in it. This is just historically bizarre to have a president, you know, issue an executive order telling the U.S. Postal Service to come up with state rules for mail-in ballots or absentee ballots. It makes no sense. And then he wants Homeland Security to be creating a list of citizens and non-citizens with, you know, less than four months to go before an election. The whole thing is absurd.”

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