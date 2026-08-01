GOP Rep. Perry: Russia Helps Iran ‘Continue to Target Us’, China Sells Iran Arms

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “The Bottom Line,” Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) said that Russia is helping Iran target Americans and China is selling arms to Iran.

While discussing the war in Iran and possible future strikes against Iran, Perry said that we will need to have more involvement from our partners in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia in Iran. Guest co-host Marcus Lemonis then said, [relevant exchange begins around 3:30] “Well, it doesn’t help that China continues to sell them arms, that definitely doesn’t help.”

Perry responded, “Yes, and Russia helps them continue to target us.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett