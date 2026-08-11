Chicago Alderman Lopez on DSA: Dems ‘Lost’ Needed Moral Compass, We’ve Appeased DSA Since 2016

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “National Report,” Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez said that the DSA’s rise is due to the Democratic Party appeasing Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in 2016 and the party has “pulled back when they should have pushed them out” and “we need to have a moral compass, and right now the Democratic Party has lost it.”

Lopez said that “the DSA is very explicit in what they want, power for the sake of power. They don’t have strict policy agendas. They don’t have platforms that they live on. They’re only worrying about becoming parasites within the true Democratic Party, cannibalizing our processes, and then using it to exploit them, our own weaknesses, as they catapult themselves into positions of power at the expense of what Hillary Clinton called the centrist Democratic wing.”

He continued, “Look, all of this — as you rightly reported — stems from 2016, when the Democratic Party tried to appease Bernie Sanders in order to allow for Hillary Clinton to move forward. And, in doing so, we gave them an opening. The DSA never had a foothold in the Democratic Party until then, and they have capitulated at every election, they’ve pulled back when they should have pushed them out. In large part because, as Bernie Sanders said last week on national television, they have numbers, they have followers, and they have supporters, and that’s what we need. No, we need to have a moral compass, and right now the Democratic Party has lost it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett