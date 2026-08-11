The known death toll after a powerful earthquake in Colombia has been raised to 132 people killed, with hundreds more injured and potentially thousands of buildings damaged or destroyed.

A state of emergency remains in place in Colombia after the country was rocked by a major 7.4 magnitude earthquake on Monday morning, with the epicentre striking under the Choco region, described in reports as a poor and inaccessible area with few roads, confounding attempts to get a clear picture of damage. Nevertheless, the initially moderate death toll known on Monday has soared overnight and now officially stands at 132, with over 700 injured.

The figure may yet rise further. A report by Associated Press states social media groups set up by residents seeking loved ones indicate that by Monday evening, 2,700 people were thought to be missing.

The highest concentration of known deaths are in a handful of cities surrounding this area with Cali, the largest city in southwest Colombia, hit hardest. At least 85 dead are known there, 34 miles from the epicentre, after dozens of buildings in the city centre collapsed. As of Tuesday morning, 193 people are believed to remain trapped in 56 collapsed buildings in Cali city alone.

Overnight, search and rescue efforts were underway to clear rubble and to find survivors trapped beneath.

The newly sworn-in President of Colombia Abelardo De La Espriella visited Cali on Monday evening and said over 1,500 homes had been damaged. He declared the whole resources of the state including the army and police had been deployed to give assistance, reports Colombian news magazine Semana.

De La Espriella said, per the publication: “Faced with the adversity that is striking our people today, the State will not bend or hesitate . This Government assumes, with character, total willingness, and absolute commitment, the comprehensive care of the victims and the reconstruction of the areas affected by this natural tragedy”. He said finding those trapped under buildings is a “national priority” for the government.

The President also addressed the issue of looting, stating the government was aware there “has been looting and public order problems”, and promising to rush 1,000 troops to Cali overnight to keep order.

Monday’s quake was the strongest ever recorded in Colombia and, reports newspaper El Tiempo, for many it was a reliving of the 1999 earthquake disaster which struck in the same area and killed 1,171. The paper notes when rebuilding after that earthquake, rules on seismic resilience were applied — although apparently not universally, and not always obeyed — raising hope the death toll may be less this time.