MN Lt. Gov., Senate Candidate Flanagan on Fraud: Trump’s Bad, My Opponent Voted for Laken Riley Act

On Monday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “11th Hour,” Minnesota U.S. Senate candidate and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan (D) responded to criticism of her on fraud by saying that “Republicans are running against every Democrat in this race on that issue, because they are distracting from the fact that we have one of the most corrupt presidents in our nation’s history.” And her opponent, Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) voted for the Laken Riley Act.

Host Ali Velshi asked, “Rep. Craig thinks your — one of your biggest vulnerabilities, or your biggest vulnerability is getting elected as a — in the wake of this fraud scandal that fell to your governor. In a July 27 debate, she said, Republicans are ‘going to have a field day with this with you. And it’s my responsibility to warn Democratic primary voters that Republicans are dying to run against you because they believe [that] you have a unique vulnerability on fraud.’ Your response?”

Flanagan answered, “My response to that is that Republicans are running against every Democrat in this race on that issue, because they are distracting from the fact that we have one of the most corrupt presidents in our nation’s history. But I think the thing that has galvanized people in Minnesota and Rep. Craig’s biggest vulnerability is the fact that she was the only Minnesota Democrat to vote for Donald Trump’s immigration bill. She stood by that vote for 14 months, including when ICE was terrorizing our neighbors, and after Alex Pretti and Renee Good were killed. She only said that she regretted that vote, and she did not apologize, but she said she regretted that vote, when it became politically impossible for her to stand by it. So, I think that we can have leaders who do what’s right, who stand with the immigrant community, who stand up for the Constitution, and for due process, all of the time, not just when it’s politically expedient. And that is what we have seen. We have seen the organizing work that happened during metro — Operation Metro Surge to stand up for our neighbors. That has now been activated for folks who are showing up and knocking on doors and making sure that folks are showing up in this election to demonstrate that we are not going to send a Democrat who votes with Donald Trump or who’s nibbling around the edges. We’re going to send a real fighter to Washington, D.C. And I think that’s why we’ll be victorious tomorrow.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett