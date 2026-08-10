The FBI used cellular analysis technology to help law enforcement safely recover two minors in separate cases involving a six-month-old baby and a 16-year-old girl, with both victims recovered within 24 hours and suspects arrested in both cases.

The cases, involving FBI personnel in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Denver, come as Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Kash Patel has emphasized the bureau’s use of its Cellular Analysis Survey Team (CAST) technology and efforts to accelerate responses to rapidly developing incidents through the new Director’s Strategic Information Center (DSIC).

In the first case, the West Lafayette Police Department reported the kidnapping of an infant who had allegedly been taken by a babysitter and contacted FBI Indianapolis for assistance.

By that evening, FBI Indianapolis had developed information indicating that the babysitter and child were in Louisville, Kentucky. The Louisville Metro Police Department subsequently located and detained the babysitter, and the child was transferred to protective services.

FBI Louisville arrested the babysitter based on probable cause. The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Jasmine O’Sullivan, has been federally charged with kidnapping.

The second case involved a 16-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted after a 28-year-old man allegedly broke into her residence.

After the man left, the minor called 911. When deputies arrived, however, they could not locate either the girl or the suspect.

FBI Denver’s Colorado Springs Resident Agency then offered assistance to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. FBI Denver developed CAST tracking for the cellular phones belonging to both the victim and the suspect, ultimately helping authorities safely recover the girl and arrest the suspect.

The suspect, Jacob Anderson, was transported to the El Paso County Jail and booked on charges of aggravated robbery, menacing with a real or simulated weapon, second-degree assault, and sexual assault.

“These two cases represent why this FBI has invested so heavily in improving our technology and accelerating our rapid critical incident response time with partners through the brand new DSIC,” said Bureau Director Kash Patel in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News. “FBI Louisville and FBI Denver were both able to safely recover two minor victims within one weekend — one a 16-year-old, and one a 6-month-old baby — using our Cellular Analysis Survey Team to identify perpetrators and locate the victims. Thanks to brilliant work from our agents, intelligence teams, and local partners coordinating with us, both of these victims were recovered within 24 hours. The quick decisions and effective technology both saved young lives.”

The rescues come as Patel has recently highlighted the FBI’s DSIC.

“The FBI doesn’t get second chances when seconds matter,” Patel wrote in a recent post. “Our new Director’s Strategic Information Center (DSIC) is transforming how we respond to national emergencies.”

“Critical intelligence that once took up to 30 minutes to reach FBI leadership can now arrive in as little as 1-3 minutes,” he continued, adding that the reduced time means faster decisions during terrorist attacks, active shooter incidents, cyber intrusions, and national security threats.

“Every minute saved can mean more lives protected,” Patel wrote. “The American people deserve an FBI equipped for today’s threats — not yesterday’s. That’s exactly what we’re building.”