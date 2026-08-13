Dem Rep. Auchincloss: After Midterms, Impeachment of Hegseth Will Be a Priority

On Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “On the Line,” Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) said if Democrats take the majority in the midterm elections, impeaching Secretary of War Pete Hegseth will be a priority.

Auchincloss said, “There was no plan for this war. This president launched this war without consulting allies, without consulting Congress, without consulting his own cabinet.”

He added, “When the very top of the chain of command is corrupt, is incompetent, cannot articulate a mission, cannot execute a mission, it starts to corrode the very basis of that good order and discipline. This is what makes me so worried about the continuation of this quagmire in the Middle East, is that, however bad it is right now, it could get so much worse if Congress does not take away the reins from this president.”

Host Alicia Menendez said, “You have repeatedly called on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to resign if Democrats are to take back control of Congress. Will impeachment be a priority?”

Auchincloss said, “Yes, it should be, absolutely. We need an inquiry. We need oversight and investigations. And if the facts yield an impeachment recommendation, we need to pursue that vigorously. This man was unqualified and incompetent to the post on day one, and he has underperformed those abysmal expectations.”

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