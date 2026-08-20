Dem Rep. Moskowitz Says DSA Only 5% of Dems — ‘They’re Not the Democratic Party’

Thursday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) explained his objection to so-called Democratic Socialist candidates, noting he believed that they were a small portion of his party’s overall total.

“So you have two who won in New York City,” co-host Brian Kilmeade said. “You have Chris Rapp who won in Philadelphia. You have El Sayed who won in Michigan for the Senate seat. And you have somebody who just won over for the Senate seat in Florida to run against Ashley Moody for the Senate seat in Florida. Does it disturb you the direction of the party right now?”

Moskowitz replied, “Well, I mean, here’s what I would say. If you look at the amount of members that are coming to the House that are DSA, it’s five percent. They’re not the Democratic Party. But I think the Democratic Party needs to step up and speak out. I mean, look, you know, Democrats are upset about what happened in the last election. They have every right and they’re upset what happened over the last 18 months. But that doesn’t mean we should start embracing things or a movement that in their platform says, you know, no prisons, no borders. Oh, we’re going to get rid of the Senate, by the way. Just Article one of the Article one of the Constitution.”

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