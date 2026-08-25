Gottheimer: El-Sayed Won’t Condemn Piker Even as He Uses ‘Nazi-Like Formula’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) said that Hasan Piker is “calling for violence against Jews, American Jews who support the U.S.-Israeli relationship, literally calling for them to be attacked, which is a Nazi-like formula” and Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed isn’t clearly denouncing Piker and is leaving the door open to continuing to campaign with him.

Gottheimer said, “El-Sayed’s statement totally fell short. You’re talking about a guy, Hasan Piker, who’s a — as you pointed out, he posts on Twitch and streams on Twitch, millions of followers. He is nothing more than a grifter and a hater. Although, unfortunately, many of my colleagues have decided to campaign with him. Many of — many Democratic candidates have campaigned with him, including El-Sayed, who in his — the last night before his primary had Hasan Piker front and center with him. And his statement yesterday, instead of coming out and condemning Piker, condemning his statement, saying he refuses to ever campaign with him again, he did nothing of the sort. And, to me, the fact that he leaves the window open to do more with Hasan Piker, it’s totally unacceptable. You saw, of course, Leader Hakeem Jeffries coming out strongly against Hasan Piker. I think all of my colleagues should.”

Gottheimer added, “A refusal to condemn somebody like that, who is spreading such hatred and calling on people — calling for violence against Jews, American Jews who support the U.S.-Israeli relationship, literally calling for them to be attacked, which is a Nazi-like formula, to me, is totally unacceptable, and we should make it very clear. And refusal to condemn — you’re complicit if you refuse to condemn comments like that.”

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