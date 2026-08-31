McCaskill: Trump Is the Ultimate ‘Socialism President’

Monday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” former Senator Claire McCaskill said there has “never been a president that has been more of a socialism president than Donald Trump.”

McCaskill said, “There has never been a president that has been more of a socialism president than Donald Trump. Taking control of American businesses, negotiating for a piece of American businesses, trying to have a central government that is stronger than state and local government. I mean, this is a guy who reflects the values of socialism way more than the vast majority of the candidates running with the Democratic Party behind their name. So I think this is really strong that he is saying, hey, I am an open, free market capitalist, not protecting certain industries and allowing them to have monopolies. I mean, it’s pretty obvious to anybody who’s watching that Trump has dismantled the antitrust division of DOJ, which is the cop on the beat trying to go after corporations that get these monopolies.”

She added, “All we have to do is look at how quickly Google changed the name of Lake Ontario to know that that is one of the biggest monopolies, along with Amazon and others, that are impacting all of our lives.”

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