Flávio Bolsonaro: It’s ‘Impossible’ to Recognize Brazil’s Election Results

Brazilian conservative Senator Flávio Bolsonaro on Sunday night affirmed that it is “impossible” for him to recognize the results of that day’s presidential runoff election which resulted in a narrow victory for incumbent socialist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro announced that his campaign team will formally request the annulment of the results on grounds that the “rules of the game were changed” during the election.

Sunday’s highly-anticipated 2026 presidential runoff election in Brazil concluded with a narrow victory for Lula, the 80-year-old leader of the far-left Workers’ Party (PT), securing reelection for a fourth four-year term. According to the official finalized results published by the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE), Lula was reelected with 51.79 percent of the votes while Bolsonaro received 48.21 percent.

The socialist president’s victory marks a rare development in Brazil’s presidential elections, given that he had lost against Bolsonaro in the October 4 first round. While the electoral event had reportedly occurred without any notable incidents throughout the day, a controversy immediately arose after Supreme Federal Tribunal (STF) Justice Cristiano Zanin issued an unprecedented ruling extending the voting times for an additional two hours, leading to some voting stations closing at 7:00 p.m. (local time) rather than at 5:00 p.m. as per the nation’s electoral regulations.

Speaking to his followers on Sunday night, Sen. Bolsonaro said that he does not recognize the results, deeming them “unacceptable.” Bolsonaro, referring to Justice Zanin’s ruling — and pointing out that Zanin was Lula’s former lawyer — said that it was “not normal” for the Justice to “change the rules of the game” in the middle of the election “with the stroke of a pen, at the request of an ex-partner.”

Justice Zanin ordered the two-hour extension of the voting hours in response to a request from the Lula campaign, which argued that an alleged bus shortage led to transportation issues that prevented voters from reaching their corresponding voting stations in northeastern Brazil, in areas widely considered to be a stronghold of support for Lula and the ruling far-left Workers’ Party (PT).

“There was a complete breakdown of equality among Brazilians from different cities and states. I’ll never know how many votes I might have received in a state where the polls weren’t reopened. It’s inexplicable that what happened actually happened,” Bolsonaro said.

“It is impossible to recognize the result of the elections in the context. We will ask for the annulment,” he emphasized.

At press time Monday morning, a formal request for the annulment of the election results has not been submitted by Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party (PL). Jovem Pan, citing unnamed sources among the TSE’s ministers and members of the court, reportedly believe that the election is “decided” in spite of the criticism surrounding the handling of the voting extension.

According to Jovem Pan, the same sources reportedly affirmed that annulling the election would have been “the most appropriate solution” to the situation caused by he vote extension — but one that should have occurred before the vote count resumed after 7:00 p.m. (local time), as beforehand knowledge of the election’s results “could directly interfere” in the outcome of a “third round” if a re-do of the election were to happen.

The sources also pointed out that the Supreme Court order is perceived as “weakening” the TSE’s authority on electoral affairs.

Other factors that the sources cited as weighing against the prospect of the annulment of the election, Jovem Pan explained, are the difference in votes between the candidates, the fact that the Bolsonaro campaign had also requested a vote extension, the agreement of TSE president Kassio Nunes Marques with Justice Zanin’s court order, and the “risk of a new institutional crisis.”

“Behind the scenes, however, [TSE] ministers are also criticizing Nunes Marques’ actions. These members believe that the TSE president’s delay in resolving requests to extend election hours opened the door for STF intervention in a matter directly related to the organization of the elections,” Jovem Pan wrote.

At press time, Brazilian outlets observed that Lula’s victory prompted the stock exchange to temporary halt trading via circuit breaker due to significant selloffs, resulting in a 16-percent drop afterwards. Additionally, the Brazilian real experienced a sharp 12 percent drop against the U.S. dollar and a 10.12 percent drop against the euro as trading opened. According to Poder 360, the market behavior stems from most predictions having indicated that Flavio Bolsonaro would defeat Lula with a slight lead.

“Flávio Bolsonaro had a policy that spoke about spending restraint and fiscal improvement. With that, several managers positioned themselves, waiting for this victory, and with the reversal of the result, which was a surprise, it is not exactly known what the economic policy adopted now by the continuation of Lula’s government will be,” Brazilian economist Juliano Lara Fernandes told Poder 360.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.