TX Gov Dem Candidate Hinojosa on Abortions: I’ll Remove Criminal Penalties for Doctors

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gina Hinojosa said she will remove the state’s criminal penalties for doctors who perform abortions.

Hinojosa said, “I believe in a woman’s right to choose. I have a voting record that shows that’s where I stand. But I think that people need to understand these choices that we make in our lives, make us who we are.”

Dana Bash said, “Abortion is banned in Texas with the very limited medical exceptions. If elected governor, how would you change abortion laws?”

Hinojosa said, “It’s going to take more than one election to change these very extreme abortion bans in Texas. I think where we can start, I think where there is bipartisan support is to do away with the 99 years imprisonment that doctors face when they choose to terminate a pregnancy with a mother to save her life. And, right now, doctors can be second guessed by political boards and they face 99 years in prison. And so they’re afraid to touch women, and women are having to wait till they’re at death’s door. And too many women are dying in Texas because of it. I think there’s bipartisan support to start there to do away with these criminal penalties for doctors.”

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