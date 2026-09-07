Dem Rep. Neguse: Trump Attempting to ‘Subvert a Free and Fair Election’

Monday on MS NOW’s “The 11th Hour,” Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO) said President Donald Trump is attempting to “subvert a free and fair election.”

Neguse said, “In my view, behind Donald Trump’s efforts to subvert a free and fair election is to also create chaos and doubt about the mail ballots system. As you know, here in Colorado we have a gold standard system that we’ve had in place for over a decade. The vast majority of Coloradans that I represent in western and northern Colorado, in rural Colorado and in suburban Colorado, vote by mail. It is a tried and true system, and clearly Donald Trump would like to create enough fear and consternation amongst the broader electorate so that less people participate at the end of the day. I have every expectation that the mail balloting system that has served Coloradans so well, and so many Americans across the country so well, will ultimately endure and be vindicated by the court.”

He added, “This is about ultimately creating enough doubt so that they can leverage that doubt for particular electoral gains down the stretch. I will also say to your point, the empirical data makes this clear. We can dispense with the logical arguments they are making about fraud. This has nothing to do with fraud. We know that the American people, we know that as well.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN