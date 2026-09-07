Rob Reiner Wins Emmy for Role in ‘The Bear’ 9 Months After His Death

Sept. 7 (UPI) — Shailene Woodley, Betty Gilpin and the late Rob Reiner won trophies at the second of this month’s three Emmy Awards ceremonies in Los Angeles Sunday night.

Woodley won for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama for Paradise, Gilpin picked up the prize for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy for Widow’s Bay and Reiner earned the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy honor for The Bear.

Reiner and his wife Michele were stabbed to death in their home last December, allegedly by their troubled son Nick, who is awaiting trial.

Remarkably Bright Creatures was named Outstanding Movie.

Widow’s Bay won a total of eight awards, while DTF St. Louis picked up six, including Outstanding Supporting Actor and Actress statuettes for David Harbour and Linda Cardellini.

Spider-Noir scored five Emmys.

FXX will air highlights from the Saturday and Sunday Emmys shows on Sept. 12. The program will be available for streaming on Hulu the following day.

The 78th Emmys telecast, which will reveal the winners in the top categories, is set to air Sept. 14, on NBC and stream on Peacock.