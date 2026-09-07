Far-left streamer Hasan Piker said in a video circulating Sunday that he cannot understand why anyone would side with prosecutors in the case of Lindsay Clancy, days after her triple-murder trial ended in a mistrial.

Piker made the comments during a livestream, telling viewers the defense had presented strong evidence that postpartum psychosis drove the Massachusetts mother’s actions in the deaths of her three children.

“The question is whether or not she did it. The question is more so whether she did it deliberately or did it as a consequence of postpartum psychosis,” Piker said. “And I think that the defense had a decent amount of evidence to show that postpartum psychosis probably played a role in this because I also can’t understand why anyone would assume that she just, to take the side of prosecutors, basically, assume that she just did this for the sake of cruelty.”

The streamer argued that Clancy had been “failed by the medical system.”

Watchdog account DSA Watch characterized the remarks as Piker “defending” a woman who “murdered her 3 children.” The account also claimed that no doctor who treated Clancy said she was going through psychosis.

Clancy, 36, acknowledged that she strangled five-year-old Cora, three-year-old Dawson, and eight-month-old Callan at the family’s Duxbury home in 2023, then attempted to take her own life. Her defense argued she could not be held criminally responsible because severe postpartum psychosis left her unable to appreciate what she was doing. Prosecutors countered that Clancy planned the killings and understood they were wrong.

Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial on September 4 after the jury deadlocked over seven days of deliberations, with reports indicating an 11-1 split for acquittal by reason of insanity. A last-minute defense appeal to the state’s highest court to remove a lone holdout juror failed. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz must now decide whether to retry the case.

Piker joins a wave of public sympathy for Clancy that has drawn dozens of pink-clad supporters to the Plymouth courthouse and raised close to $1 million for her family. President Donald Trump called the case “a horrible tragedy” and said he assumed there would be another trial.

“I’ll be making that decision shortly,” Cruz said.