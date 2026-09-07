Tim Scott Predicts Dems Will Impeach Trump and Cabinet, Pack SCOTUS if Successful in Midterms

During an appearance on FNC’s “My View,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) urged Republican voters to engage in the midterm elections.

He said that if Democrats prove successful in November, impeachment and radical changes in the U.S. Supreme Court could follow.

“How big a deal do you think it is to have him out there campaigning to turn out the vote?” host Lara Trump said. “Because that really is what this is going to come down to.”

Scott replied, “Well, Lara, we’re facing the most dangerous, radical, and weird group of Democrats the country has ever seen. So having President Trump on the campaign trail not just music to my ears, but it motivates our base to turn out for President Trump and his agenda. The contrast to that is every single day, Democrats will find a way to impeach President Trump, his Cabinet, and frankly even judges-they want to pack the Supreme Court. The one way to stop that from happening is to make sure that we defend the majority that we currently have. Every person watching your show can go to DefendTheMajority.com and chip in to help us keep this majority.”

“It is the only way we finish,” he continued. “The legacy agenda of President Trump that has literally saved this nation from socialism. If you believe in keeping America a free-market capitalist society, keeping fairness and the American dream alive and well, you’ve got to vote for President Trump and his agenda, which means supporting Republicans in the House as well as in the Senate.”

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