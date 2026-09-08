Speaker Johnson: Experiments in Socialism, Communism Take Away Freedom, End in Suffering, Death

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Will Cain Show,” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) offered a sharp rebuke of the far-left direction taken by elements of the Democrat Party.

Johnson warned that experiments in socialism and communism do not end well.

“We use the facts,” he explained. “We make the case. We show them that, when Republicans have been in charge for the last year-and-a-half, we gave the largest tax cut in U.S. history. We cut taxes on tips and overtime, Social Security. We made sure that we have job growth because we had pro-growth policies in the private sector, small business owners. We gave tax incentives for job creators, risk-takers, entrepreneurs to do what they do. It’s easy to promise free things to people, but there is an education component to what we’re doing right now on the campaign trail. You have to explain to the generations coming behind us, if the government’s large enough to give you everything, it’s large enough to take it away as well.”

“And that is always, every single time, the outcome of experiments in socialism and communism,” Johnson added. “It never ends well, and they take away freedom, and ultimately it ends in suffering and death.”

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