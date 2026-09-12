Dem Sen. Alsobrooks on How to End War: That’s Trump’s Job, I Did My Job by Voting to End It

On Friday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Beat,” Sen. Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD) responded to a question on how Democrats end the war in Iran by saying that “the president has to answer” that, and “I have voted about a dozen times to end this war. And so, we have done our work. But it is the president, I think, and my colleagues, who have to do the hard work of getting us out of a war that they had no business getting us into in the first place.”

Host Ari Melber asked, “[H]ow do you, for example, end the war if you guys win in November?”

Alsobrooks responded, “I think, first of all, the president has to answer how to end the war. He’s the person who dragged us into a war without a strategy, without a plan, and without any idea whatsoever as to how to get us out of the war. We have voted, repeatedly, to end the war. And you know what — and this president, who is a lawless president, has persisted. So, the president and my colleagues, in the Senate, and in the House, have a responsibility to ensure that we are, not only getting us out of this war, but that our votes do count. So, we have voted. I have voted about a dozen times to end this war. And so, we have done our work. But it is the president, I think, and my colleagues, who have to do the hard work of getting us out of a war that they had no business getting us into in the first place.”

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