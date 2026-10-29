Sherrill on High Costs Causing People to Leave NJ: Every Step I Take, Federal Government Takes Ten Back

On Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D) responded to a question on whether Democrats winning Congress will make things in New Jersey more affordable, given that people leave the state due to its high costs by saying that she has done things to lower costs in the state, “But for every step forward I take in the state, the federal government takes about ten steps back.”

MS NOW host Stephanie Ruhle asked, “[I]f Democrats have a big day on Tuesday, do you feel like the pressure is on for you, right? In the state of New Jersey, cost of living is high, housing costs are high. It’s why we see people leave the state. Let’s say Democrats win, is there something we can expect to change that’s going to make life more affordable, specifically in your state?”

Sherrill answered, “So, we, as we say, hit the ground sprinting. So, whether it is freezing rate hikes, expanding power generation to drive down costs, building out a housing plan, much of it on state-owned property, so we can move very quickly to build 40,000 homes, really addressing all of those key cost drivers in our state, we’ve started to make real impact on — yesterday, I had a big permitting press conference. I’m sure you all caught it. … So, — but we’re excited about it, because this is how we really make it easier for people to drive down their costs, saving people time and money in New Jersey. But for every step forward I take in the state, the federal government takes about ten steps back. Like I said, with the war and the gas prices, with the tariffs on Canada and lumber and trying to build homes, everything they do raises costs on families. And so, that’s why it’s so important that we flip the House and flip the Senate, because we need partners on the Hill to hold him accountable and make sure that they are driving down costs federally.”

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