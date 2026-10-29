Jeffries on Impeachment: We ‘Haven’t Ruled Anything Out’

Thursday on “ABC News Live,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) spoke with ABC News correspondent Jay O’Brien regarding the possible impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Jeffries said, “The American people are clearly poised to give House and Senate Democrats a chance to govern on their behalf, and to fight to actually make life more affordable. We have gained the trust advantage.”

O’Brien said, “But is that just because they don’t trust the president?”

Jeffries said, “No. Well, I think we’ve gained the trust advantage, Democrats, as compared to Republicans, on a whole host of issues.”

He added, “We’re going to have to work as hard as we can to make sure that we are relentlessly pushing to end this affordability crisis, because the American people are sending that message.”

O’Brien said, “Some of your members have openly talked about, over the course of these campaigns, impeaching the president. Is that something voters want?”

Jeffries said, “Well, it’s very interesting because I actually have not heard, coming from House Democrats, a lot of talk about impeachment. In fact, what we have talked about is accountability more broadly defined. And we believe that it is important for Congress to function as a check and balance on an out-of-control executive branch.”

O’Brien said, “But would impeachment be a distraction from the work you’re trying to do?”

Jeffries said, “Well, we haven’t ruled anything in, and we haven’t ruled anything out, because we’ve made clear that we’re focused on addressing the affordability crisis.”

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