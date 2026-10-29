Dem Rep. Walkinshaw: AI, Data Center Investment Boosting GDP, But Families Aren’t Benefiting

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. James Walkinshaw (D-VA) reacted to the GDP report by saying that investment in AI and data centers is boosting GDP, “The question is, are hard-working families seeing the benefits of that? And I think the answer is, they are not.”

Co-host John Berman asked, “We did just see, in a different report, that GDP is impressive. There was an impressive increase in the last quarter there. What do you think is behind the economic growth that we are seeing?”

Walkinshaw answered, “Well, look, obviously, the AI build-out, the data center build-out, all of the capital expenditures in that entire arena, I think, are impacting those macro numbers. Obviously, at the same time, creating a lot of anxiety and concern and anger in communities that are feeling the impact, or Americans who have legitimate concerns about AI. But there’s no question that historic levels of investment in all of that [are] driving up GDP. The question is, are hard-working families seeing the benefits of that? And I think the answer is, they are not.”

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