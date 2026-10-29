Far-left “squad” member Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) claimed there is “much more trust in government” in democratic socialist countries, and she called government “the great equalizer of opportunity.”

Jayapal lauded socialism in an interview released on Thursday on the It’s Open with Ilana Glazer podcast and also accused the “right wing” and “fascists” of sowing distrust in government to maintain control.

“It is really important to the right wing, to the fascists, and all the people who want to control this country, and the billionaires, that people don’t trust government. Because, back to the idea of socialism, the idea for people who are democratic socialists, who believe in socialism, the concept is that government is the great equalizer of opportunity. That’s how I think about it. It’s the biggest entity out there that can make sure that you have basic needs provided for,” Jayapal said.

“And that idea is very dangerous to people who want just a few very wealthy people to control everything, right? And so, the more they can undermine our faith in government, the more they can say government is corrupt, government is this, government is that, it’s inefficient, it’s et cetera, et cetera — the more effective they can be in having people not trust government,” she continued.

She went on to say that in “countries around the world and Europe and other places, people trust government.”

“That’s been eroded over time, but those are socialist countries. They are democratic socialist countries. And in many of those places, there’s so much more trust in government because government has provided a lot of the fundamentals for a long time,” she said.

“That’s being eroded in part because of the role of the United States, frankly,” she continued.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.