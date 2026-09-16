White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles ‘Cancer Free’ After Breast Cancer Diagnosis Earlier This Year

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles announced on Wednesday that she is “cancer free” after being diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer earlier this year.

“Some personal news I’m grateful to share. After a medical appointment at the Mayo Clinic this week, my pathology results came back clear,” said Wiles, who is the first woman to serve in the position. “I am cancer free.”

“Thank you to my family, friends, doctors, and everyone who prayed for me, checked in, and supported me along the way,” she continued. “A special thank you to President Trump for his unwavering support. I am deeply grateful and will continue to work to advance his America First Agenda.”

President Donald Trump first announced in March that Wiles was diagnosed with breast cancer, lauding her as a “great person” and “one of the strongest people I know.” Wiles continued to serve in her role nearly full-time as she battled the disease.

“Susie Wiles is an incredible Chief of Staff, a great person, and one of the strongest people I know but, unfortunately, she has been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer, and has decided to take on this challenge, IMMEDIATELY, as opposed to waiting,” he wrote at the time.

“She has a fantastic medical team, and her prognosis is excellent! During the treatment period, she will be spending virtually full time at the White House, which makes me, as President, very happy!” he added.

“Her Strength and her Commitment to continue doing the job she loves, and does so well, while undergoing treatment, tells you everything you need to know about her,” he continued. “Susie, as one of my closest and most important advisors, is tough and deeply committed to serving the American People. She will soon be better than ever! Melania and I are with her in every way, and we look forward to working with Susie on the many big and wonderful things that are happening for the benefit of our Country!”

Wiles told the New York Times she received the diagnosis a week before the president’s announcement. She told the publication she was set to begin a several-weeks-long treatment and had a “strong” prognosis.

“Nearly one in eight women in the United States will face this diagnosis,” she said in a statement to The Times. “Every day, these women continue to raise their families, go to work, and serve their communities with strength and determination. I now join their ranks.” … “I am grateful to have an outstanding team of doctors who detected the cancer early and are guiding my care, and I am encouraged by a strong prognosis,” she said. “I am also deeply thankful for the support and encouragement of President Trump as I undergo treatment and continue serving in my current role.”

Republicans and Trump administration officials celebrated the news.

“Thank God! Best news of the week!” said Harmeet Dhillon, assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“This is wonderful to hear,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said.

“Susie has shown tremendous strength throughout this fight,” he continued. “Thank God for this good news, and continued prayers for Susie and her family.”

“Amazing news. God bless Susie Wiles,” Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 270,000 women annually are diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.