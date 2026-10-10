Maher: Mamdani ‘Not All That Sympathetic’ to 10/7 Attack Anniversary, Said ‘Israel Made Them Do It’

During his opening monologue on Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) is “not all that sympathetic to” the anniversary of the October 7 attack, and Mamdani’s statement on the three-year anniversary of the attack said that “Israel made them do it.”

Maher said, “New York, also, they have problems, too. It was the third anniversary of the horrible attack in Israel on October 7, three years ago, and Mayor Mamdani, not all that sympathetic to this stuff, but he did make some nice remarks about it, he’s against it, but then he pivoted right to, but Israel made them do it.”

Maher then joked, “He used to be a rapper, his rap name was Tone Deaf.”

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