Exclusive: Australian Pastor Speaks Out After Being Targeted by Muslim Radicals

On “The Alex Marlow Show,” Andrew Sedra talked about Islamic extremism.

Sedra said, “I grew up in the Islamic world of Egypt, and my family immigrated to Australia in 2007 because my dad is a pastor and he was preaching the gospel to Muslims, which is punishable by you either go to jail or you get killed because of Sharia law. ”

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