Actress Ellen Barkin is stoking hatred for federal immigration officers after ICE agents shot a dangerous illegal migrant criminal in New York City.

The left-wing actress took to social media Friday and responded to a reporter’s message about the slight wounding of a gang member and illegal immigrant named Oscar Belgal in New York City’s Bronx neighborhood.

The Sea of Love actress wrote “Burn ICE to the ground” on X.

Belgal, who was under investigation by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for his gang activity, reportedly tried to use his vehicle to ram immigration agents. They opened fire on his car, delivering a non-life threatening graze wound to the man’s neck.

The shooting of the dangerous criminal spurred New York’s socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani to call for ICE to be “abolished” on Friday. DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin called the mayor’s overheated rhetoric “dangerous” and said the remarks would “incite hostility.”

Despite the left’s latest attack on ICE, Mullin said that DHS will not pause its efforts to take dangerous criminal migrants into custody for deportation.

“I want to make it very clear, sanctuary politicians, they create an environment for criminal activity to thrive,” Mullin told the press. “Not for the American citizens to be safe. Underneath President Trump, he made it very clear he was going to restore law and order in our cities and our towns and our states, despite what happens with career politicians that put criminals in front of law-abiding citizens. When you have sanctuary cities and sanctuary politicians you endanger the safety of the public.”

Mullin also told reporters that the ICE officers fired their weapons because they feared for their lives as Belgal used his car like a weapon — and added that the migrant put his own child in danger for sparking the shooting while the child was in the car.

DHS official Marcos Charles added: “The officers, using their training and believing that their lives, the lives of their partners and the general public were in danger, fired their weapons.”

For her part, Barkin has a long and twisted history of violent and hateful rhetoric against anyone who disagrees with her.

Last November the extremist left-winger claimed there is “no difference” between ICE officers. and Nazis. And several months before that, in June, she was thrilled that then DHS secretary Kristi Noem was sent to a hospital, and Barkin called Noem a “cunt.”

Also, a few months ago, the loony actress reeled off the wild-eyed conspiracy theory that the assassination attempts on President Trump’s life were all “faked.”

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