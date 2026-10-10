Lander: Most ‘Abducted’ by ICE Just Civil Enforcement, Also They Should Free Someone with a Criminal Record

On Friday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “11th Hour,” New York Democratic U.S. House nominee Brad Lander said that “the significant majority of people that have been abducted, detained, and deported by ICE had no criminal charges, simply civil enforcement.” And also called for ICE to release Oscar Belgal, the man shot by ICE in New York, who has a criminal record.

Lander said, “We want Oscar released from ICE custody, and we want ICE out of New York City.”

Later, he added, “Of course, there was all this rhetoric about worst of the worst, but the significant majority of people that have been abducted, detained, and deported by ICE had no criminal charges, simply civil enforcement. Again, this arrest by people in fake construction gear, they did not present a judicial warrant, like, Oscar Belgal did not present a public safety threat. The public safety threat, the violence, the bullets, the risk to the life of a kid, all from the ICE agents.”

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