Hollywood Celebrities Denounce Pentagon Plan to Livestream Fort Hood Shooter Execution

Hollywood celebrities like Henry Winkler, John Legsizamo, and many others denounced the Pentagon’s proposed plan to livestream the firing squad execution of convicted Fort Hood mass shooter Nidal Malik Hasan.

Controversy erupted on social media Thursday when Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the Pentagon will be livestreaming Hasan’s execution, which has been scheduled for December 3. Hasan was convicted and sentenced to death for the 2009 shooting at Fort Hood that killed 14 people – 12 U.S. Army soldiers, 1 civilian, and an unborn child. Another 33 were injured.

“He’s going get a firing squad of soldiers, as it should be,” Hegseth told Jack Posobiec on Real America’s Voice. “We’ll make sure that people are able to watch it, that it’s public — because people need to understand that there’s serious consequences for these types of things.”

While nobody defended Hasan, many expressed disapproval of the livestream, calling it a ghoulish and unnecessary display of violence.

“Live execution?? Is this where we are now?” said Henry Winkler.

“I support the death penalty, especially for terrorists. But I think it’s toxic for society to live-stream an execution. And bad for the human soul to tune in to watch,” said The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin.

Writer Joyce Carol Oates called it “sadism.”

“The condemned man will die & have no memory of the event which will imprint itself in the memories of those who observe. Hoping that, at least, families will not allow young children to watch. Sadism may be like filth in water—with unintended consequences for many,” she said.