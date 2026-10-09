Vice President JD Vance said Friday he will not watch the planned live-streamed execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Malik Hasan and doubts the broadcast will happen at all.

The vice president made the comments to reporters as seen on C-SPAN footage days after the Pentagon announced that Hasan’s December 3 execution by firing squad would be streamed for the public.

Vance, a Catholic who has said he supports the death penalty, was asked how he squared his faith with the decision to stream the killing. He said Hasan “brutally murdered” innocent people.

“If it’s ultimately live-streamed, I’m not going to be watching it,” Vance said.

The vice president also questioned whether the stream would occur. “I don’t know that that’s actually going to happen,” he said. “Let’s sort of see.”

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth told Real America’s Voice the terrorist’s execution would be streamed for the public, framing it as a warning.

“We’ll make sure that people are able to watch it. That it’s public,” Hegseth said. “Because people need to understand that there’s serious consequences for these types of things.” The execution is set for 1:00 p.m., the same hour Hasan opened fire at Fort Hood in 2009, shouting “Allahu Akbar.”

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr said Friday the matter sits outside his agency. Pressed on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” over whether the FCC would permit a broadcast, Carr said, “Ultimately, we’re going to defer to Secretary Hegseth and his decisions on how to move forward with this.”

Meta has barred live-streamed capital punishment on Facebook and Instagram since 2019, and a TikTok spokesperson pointed to a policy against depicting the moment of death. Meta, YouTube, and X did not answer questions about how they would treat the footage.

The United Nations and Amnesty International condemned the plan. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops called it “a barbaric promotion of a culture of death.” Hillary Clinton called the idea “barbaric.”

President Donald Trump this week approved the execution and defended it Friday at a Columbus Day event. “We’re giving a man the death penalty … through firing squad, and he deserves it,” he said.

Hasan, a former Army psychiatrist, was convicted in 2013 of killing 13 people at the Soldier Readiness Processing Center. His execution would be the first by the United States military since 1961, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.