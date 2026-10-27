Anna Paulina Luna: ‘Only Reason’ the Far-Left Wing of the Democrat Party Exists Is Because of a Chinese Influence Campaign

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) blamed the Communist Chinese for the rise of the far-left wing of the Democratic Party.

“It is interesting because, of course, the media loves to make hay about the divisions within the Republican Party, and they don’t seem to recognize just what a clown show it will be if Democrats do wind up with, loves to make hay about the divisions within the Republican Party and they don’t seem to recognize just what a clown show it will be if Democrats do wind up with say a four- or five-seat majority in the House and they have to keep the communists and the non-communists in their party together,” guest host Charlie Hurt said. But I do think it’s interesting, you know, I guess when I look at the Democrat Party, Barack Obama is probably the single most unifying figure over there. But I don’t know that you know, I don’t know that he’s nearly as at this point in this cycle has been as unifying for the far-left wing of the Democrat Party as, say, Hasan Piker.”

Luna replied, “Look, the only reason the far-left wing party of the Democrat exists currently is because of a foreign influence campaign from China, Charlie. I have worked very hard to ask House leadership to bring forward legislation that would require influencers to disclose if they’re getting paid by foreign governments. We have an issue with bot farming online on social media and then social media platforms not enforcing their own terms and conditions. And so, what I would tell you is this started with, again, a foreign influence operation. We know some of the biggest funders currently never were seeing them, one of the guys that’s been tied to DSA, Party of Socialism and Liberation actively in China, avoiding receipt of a congressional subpoena. So, if this needs to be dealt with, it has to start at the top. And that means ensuring that people are required to disclose if they are getting paid by foreign governments.”

“And what I will tell you, Charlie, is if that happens, you’ll see a lot of shifting happening within the grassroots of the Democrat Party,” she added.

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor