Nolte: FBI Raid Beverly Hills Mansion Reportedly Tied to Eric Swalwell Investigation

Early Tuesday morning, the FBI raided the $25 million Beverly Hills mansion of Stephen Cloobeck. Various news outlets report that the raid is tied to the ongoing investigation of disgraced former U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA).

Cloobeck once referred to Swalwell as his “little brother.” That’s how close the two men were until Swalwell was credibly accused of rape, sexual assault, and other acts of misconduct by multiple women (five that we know of) in April. The fallout not only forced the married Swalwell to drop out of the California governor’s race, he also resigned from congress after serving for 13 years.

When the April allegations hit the news, Swalwell was staying at the Cloobeck’s mansion, the one the FBI just raided. Cloobeck immediately booted Swalwell out of the house, said he cut off all ties with his “little brother” along with all financial support. He also requested a refund of $1 million he had contributed to a Democrat Super PAC and even went so far as to say he was leaving the Democrat Party.

Tuesday’s mansion raid comes on the heels of an August search warrant at Swalwell’s home in Washington, DC. That same month Swalwell had all of his electronic devices seized by the FBI at San Francisco International Airport.

Swalwell has not yet been arrested or even detained by authorities. He denies all wrongdoing.

Swalwell’s problems don’t end with the Department of Justice. In the wake of these sexual assault allegations, both the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department opened criminal investigations.

All we know about the federal probe is that the August search warrant was “filed under a federal statute (Section 242 of Title 18) which prohibits officials, including law enforcement, from abusing their authority to deprive someone of their constitutional rights.” We don’t yet know how that applies to Swalwell, but a reasonable guess is an inquiry into whether he abused his official position as a U.S. Congressman. The Feds could also be involved if Swalwell is accused of crossing state lines in violation of the Mann Act.

Swalwell’s fall has been really something to watch. A rising star in the Democrat Party and among the corporate media for his relentless attacks on President Trump, he is now embroiled in a credible scandal that, if proven, will establish he is pretty much everything he falsely accused Trump of being — and that includes what smells to any patriot of his traitorous behavior with a Chinese spy named Christine Fang, AKA Fang Fang, in 2013. Swalwell has admitted to sleeping with her.

Considering the crimes he’s accused of, which are appalling, there’s no pleasure to be had in his incredible fall. But we can all get some satisfaction if and when justice comes for this creep.