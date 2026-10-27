Neil Young Files $10 Million Suit Against Trump for Playing ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’

Left-wing rocker Neil Young has filed a $10 million copyright infringement lawsuit against President Donald Trump playing his 1991 hit “Rockin’ in the Free World” at one of his political rallies.

Young has sparred with the president before over the use of his song going all the way back to 2015, threatening him with legal action twice. Though Trump avoided the song during his 2024 campaign, the song once again appeared at the president’s rally in Youngstown, Ohio, on October 12.

The Canadian-born singer has long expressed his antipathy to the man now in the White House.

This time, Young went beyond threatening legal action and filed an actual $10 million lawsuit for copyright infringement.

In the five-page complaint filed in Virginia, Young’s lawyers claim that Trump’s use of the song contrasts with its lyrics and message.

“Rockin’ in the Free World is a blistering anthem that contrasts the hollow promises of American political rhetoric with the harsh realities faced by the poor, homeless and forgotten,” the complaint says. “The lyrics paint vivid street-level portraits – a mother discarding her baby, addicts lost in despair, garbage piling in the shadows of prosperity – while the repeated chorus delivers a savage irony, celebrating freedom that clearly isn’t shared by all. In short, the Song is the opposite of everything that Donald J. Trump stands for.”

“Just prior to Trump taking the stage to speak at the Youngstown Rally, the Committee caused Rockin’ in the Free World to be played. On information and belief, the Committee has caused the Song to be played numerous times at other rallies designed to encourage Republican votes in the upcoming mid-term elections,” it continues.

The complaint went on to claim that Trump would know not play the song at his rallies after the 2020 lawsuit against Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

“In 2020 Young sued another corporation formed by Trump, Donald J. Trump For President, Inc., for copyright infringement of Rockin’ in the Free World along with another song written by Young,” the document continues. “Donald J Trump For President, Inc. asserted no defense and immediately settled shortly after it was served, promising that it would never again use Rockin’ in the Free World without a license and permission from Young.”

The White House has not responded to the suit.