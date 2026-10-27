Reports: France-Inspired Violent Riots Are Being Urged in Spain for Halloween

A series of messages published on social media Tuesday morning call for a wave of violent riots across Spain “inspired” by the recent chaotic events in France for Saturday, October 31, local outlets warned.

The messages, which Spanish outlets observed and confirmed, are spreading on the Chinese social media platform TikTok and on the WhatsApp and Telegram messaging groups through anonymous user accounts utilizing the tag Blocus (“Blockade” in French). El Mundo noted that the Blocus monicker had already been used in recent days to rally the violent protests that took place in Barcelona over the weekend and in Bilbao on Monday.

Messages calling for violent protests in Spain under the Blocus monicker reportedly began circulating though several TikTok accounts as early as October 18, calling for protests similar to those in France and featuring the same education-related claims that where espoused by protesters in the neighboring European nation over the past weeks. El Mundo pointed out that many of the accounts that issued the calls for the recent Barcelona riots “disappeared” from social media — only for new accounts to surface shortly afterwards with new calls for violent acts for October 31 to coincide with Halloween.

These new online calls, however, are not just limited to a repeat of last week’s Barcelona riots, but have also been issued to stage additional violent protests at the capital city of Madrid, as well as in other municipalities such as Málaga, Garanollers, and Girona — all for the same day, Saturday, October 31.

Some of the publications, El Mundo highlighted, show rapid-succession footage of past riots spliced with text inciting new protests. Other pieces of content calling for future riots emphasize on the need to wear “Black Block” style clothing during the prospective violent acts to conceal the protesters’ identities.

The online flyers and publications reportedly feature different hours and, in some cases, vague demands such as “better public school” conditions, “better wages,” “rights for all,” and “a fairer world.”

The Spanish broadcaster Antena 3 noted that there is at least two different flyers circulating on social media calling for separate Saturday protests in Madrid — one at 05:00 p.m. (local time) at the Puerta del Sol public square, and another one an hour later at Plaza de España.

The Valencia-based newspaper Las Provincias reports that similar online calls for Saturday riots have surfaced in the city. The newspaper confirmed the existence of artificial intelligence-generated flyers published by anonymous TikTok accounts calling for an October 31 protest at the city’s iconic Plaza de Toros bullring. Per Las Provincias, the flyer shows an image of a crowd surrounding the bullring, with an “area on fire and prominent plume of smoke” as a “young man raises his right fist high.”

The flyer’s text features threatening calls such as “The streets are ours,” affirming that the Saturday protest will be “the best Halloween night ever.”

While Spanish law enforcement agencies are still investigating which individuals or groups may be behind the Blocus accounts propagating the calls for riots, no organized structure has been established by the investigators at press time. The lack of a public manifesto has reportedly further hindered efforts to confirm and isolate the existence of a presumptive organization behind all the calls.

As Breitbart News pointed out, the recent Saturday riots in Barcelona appeared to not be motivated by the state of Spain’s education system, but rather by a desire to simply engage in vandalism, arson, and loot stores. Indeed, Núria Parlón, a socialist politician and a current member of the Catalonian local government, acknowledged to the newspaper ABC on Monday that the recent protests in Barcelona did not emerge as a result of a demonstration and had nothing to do with any kind of social cause.

Parlon, speaking on behalf of the Catalonian government, has publicly called upon WhatsApp and Telegram to shut down the corresponding group messaging chats that the protesters are utilizing to organize and stage violent riots in Barcelona.

The request, the politician reportedly detailed, comes after it was determined that pieces of content calling for the protests anonymously published on TikTok feature QR codes redirecting to private chat groups where the instructions for the protests are being distributed to the chats’ participants.