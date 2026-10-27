An alleged attacker was hospitalized in critical condition Sunday after being shot by a concealed carry license holder shortly before 10:30 a.m.

The incident occurred “in the 3100 block of West Cermak Road,” where two people on foot approached a 23-year-old man. A fight occurred and the 23-year-old pulled his concealed carry firearm and shot at the men, hitting one of them “in the body,” CBS News reported.

NBC Chicago noted that the wounded suspect “was taken to an area hospital, where they were listed in critical condition.”

The 23-year-old man who shot the alleged attacker “has a valid CCL [concealed carry license] and a FOID [Firearm Owner’s Identification] card.”

Illinois requires a FOID card to legally buy a gun and possess it in one’s home. The concealed carry license is then required to legally carry the gun on one’s person for self-defense.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.