The sanctuary state of California released an illegal alien drug trafficker from jail after he was arrested for car theft, Breitbart News has learned. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents lodged a detainer, but it was ignored.

“Sanctuary politicians in California refused to honor ICE’s detainer and released this convicted drug trafficker and thief back onto the streets,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement.

In January 2026, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) arrested illegal alien Juan Jose Leonardo De Leon of Guatemala and charged him with grand theft auto.

ICE agents lodged a detainer to take custody of the illegal alien, but it was ignored thanks to the state’s sanctuary law, and he was subsequently released back into the community.

On October 19, ICE agents arrested De Leon in Los Angeles. De Leon was previously convicted of drug trafficking and grand theft of stolen copper materials.

“Thankfully, because of the hard work of the brave patriots of ICE, we’ve arrested this criminal and taken him off the streets,” Mullin said. “No matter how hard sanctuary politicians try to obstruct us and protect illegal aliens over American citizens, the Trump Administration will always enforce the rule of law, arrest and deport illegal aliens, and save American lives. That’s what it means to put America first.”

De Leon arrived in the United States as a legal immigrant in February 2004. By April of that year, De Leon had overstayed his visa, making him an illegal alien for more than 20 years.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.