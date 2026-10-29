Sophie Cunningham Says FBI is Investigating ’20 Stalkers’ Threatening Her

WNBA star Sophie Cunningham said on a podcast that she has at least 20 stalkers threatening her and that the FBI is investigating the harassers.

Appearing on podcaster Theo Von’s show this week, Cunningham was asked if she has had to deal with any serious harassment or stalkers, and she confirmed that she has.

“The more you’re visible on TV, you’re gonna get more fans. People are gonna know who you are, and that’s a really great thing, but there’s also a lot of crazy people too,” Cunningham told Von. “We do have a lot of stalkers; I know I do. That’s a negative side of things that people don’t think about.”

She added that the FBI is also on the look out for her.

“I’ll have to check if I’m even allowed to say this, but I have, I think 20 people kind of that the FBI are watching for me. Me alone,” she continued.

Cunningham is “not allowed” to reveal any names of the stalkers she was referencing, but she did note that one has been sent to jail.

“I know one of them. I mean, he’s locked away now. Actually, this is public knowledge; his name’s Kevin. And the worst part about that, I have a miniature donkey named Kevin. Now, I’m like, ‘S–t, do I need to rename Kevin?”

Cunningham is referring to 49-year-old Kevin Singh, who police found on camera stalking her. Police arrested him in June and booked him at the Marion County jail, according to the New York Post.

Singh had repeatedly left messages for her at Gainbridge Fieldhouse that were often grossly sexual in nature. The repeated contact eventually caused Cunningham to begin restricting her movements, and Singh was eventually arrested on stalking and intimidation charges, which are class 6 felonies.

He was also denied bail and was later sentenced to two and a half years in 2025.

Watch the whole interview here:

Follow Warner Todd Huston Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston