Black Friday: Dozens Duke It Out at California Walmart

Dozens of Black Friday shoppers were involved in a brawl at a Walmart in Palmdale, California, according to police.
The incident occurred inside the mega chain store at approximately 6:30 p.m. local time and involved two groups of roughly a dozen people each. Details surrounding the cause of the fight are presently unknown, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told reporters. Investigators are working to determine whether a store item sparked the brawl or a separate matter.
Further detailing regarding the event, including the suspects’ identities, are also unknown at this hour.
“We got the call when it was a full-on fight outside the store,” said Deputy Anna Stebbins. Walmart employees notified law enforcement that they thought they had quelled the brawl, yet called for help after witnessing the fight continued outside the store.
Stebbins said one of the brawl participants was believed to have been in possession of a firearm — however, after searching the scene, authorities found no weapon. No arrests were made, nor was anyone hurt in the altercation.
The store remained open following the incident.
