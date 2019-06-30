Police: 5-Year-Old Boy Stabbed in the Bronx on Walk with Mother

A man is accused of stabbing a five-year-old boy who was on a walk with his mother in the Bronx early Sunday morning.

WABC reported police arrested Jesus Felix, 26, and charged him with counts of assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and acting in a manner injurious to a child in connection with the incident.

Police say Felix ran behind the mother around 1 a.m. in the West Farms neighborhood of the Bronx to stab the child. News 12 the Bronx reported that he used a knife with a black handle to stab the child in his lower back.

The child was taken to a local hospital with a punctured kidney and is expected to survive.

It is unclear whether Felix knew the child. A police source also told the New York Post that Felix was taken to a hospital to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Instances of assault can be quite common in the Bronx. According to crime statistics from the New York Police Department (NYPD), there were 107 instances of felonious assault in the past week.