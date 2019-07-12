Over Half a Million Facebook Users Sign Up to Raid Area 51

If all goes as planned, hundreds of thousands of civilians will descend on the infamously mysterious military base to “see them aliens.”

“If we Naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets,” the posted event said of their planned September invasion, referencing a popular Japanese manga and anime ninja protagonist. Running alongside those who signed up could be over 519,000 more who have responded as “interested.”

The more than one million potential attendees have already posted over 27,000 times on the event page. Some are talking strategy, including “rock throwers.” Others seem worried that their joking could land them in hot water if anything actually happens at the Groom Lake, Nevada, Air Force base.

“Hello US government, this is a joke, and I do not actually intend to go ahead with this plan,” one user said. “I just thought it would be funny and get me some thumbsy uppies on the internet. I’m not responsible if people decide to actually storm area 51.”

Of course, anyone actually looking to discover Area 51’s legendary secrets may not have wanted to publicly broadcast their plans across social media beforehand. The Air Force itself has declined to comment in response to the event. But then, it must already have its hands full, organizing an alien evacuation.