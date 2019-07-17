A Florida man has been arrested and charged with allegedly slicing off the penis of a man he claimed slept with his wife.

The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office said Alex Bonilla broke into his purported rival’s home, assaulted the man, held him a gunpoint, and tied him up before cutting off his penis. Officers also said that Bonilla ran off with the man’s severed member, according to USA Today.

“It was determined that the suspect had broken into the residence and the victim had been held at gunpoint, tied up, taken to a different room and mutilated by the intruder. The suspect was identified by witnesses onscene as Alex Bonilla,” a police report reads.

The police also noted that the victim’s two young children were present when Bonilla broke into the home.

The victim was transported to a hospital and was last reported in stable condition.

Officers arrested the 49-year-old suspect several hours after the attack but did not find the victim’s severed penis. The whereabouts of the member are currently unknown.

Police have not assigned a motive, but Bonilla allegedly told deputies that he caught the victim sleeping with his wife several months ago.

The suspect has been charged with aggravated assault, armed battery, and burglary. His bond was set at $1.25 million.

