UPDATE: 10 More Suspects at Large for Dousing NYPD Cops

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is looking for ten more suspects in connection with a series of incidents where cops were doused with buckets of water in Harlem and other parts of the city.

The ten suspects at large come after NYPD officers made three arrests, two of them in connection with the Harlem incident, the New York Post reported.

Police arrested Isaiah Scott, 23, and Chad Bowden, 28, and charged them in connection to the Harlem incident, but they drenched a civilian with water and not a law enforcement officer. Both were released without bail on Thursday.

The NYPD announced Friday that a third cop-drenching suspect Robert Perez, 24, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct for dousing two cops in the Bronx. Perez was released on $3,500 bond.

The NYPD had begun taking action after two videos of cops getting drenched with buckets of water—and in one instance where a cop had a bucket thrown at his head while making an arrest—went viral last week.

The incidents prompted the department to issue a department-wide memo stating that officers are eligible to press charges against people who take such actions against law enforcement.