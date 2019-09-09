Police K-9 Rewarded with Egg McMuffin for Tracking Down Four Suspects

A police K-9 received a delicious reward after tracking down four suspects who eluded police officers the night before in Branford, Connecticut.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Branford Police Department praised Arrow for his efforts in locating the men who had run from police officers.

“Last night K-9 Arrow assisted our neighbors in East Haven with a track to find the people that took off from one of their officers. K-9 Arrow located FOUR individuals in a marsh area,” the post read with a picture of the beautiful K-9 and his breakfast sandwich.

“Apparently he didn’t like the original #workingdogwednesday post I had in mind and had to do this instead. The good boy was rewarded with an Egg Mcmuffin too,” the post concluded.

Reports said Arrow was able to track down the suspects after they ran through a marsh area.

On Wednesday morning at about 2 a.m., a neighbor reported a group of “suspicious individuals pushing a motorcycle up Meadow Street, with a Nissan Maxima following slowly behind them.”

When police arrived at the scene, the four men reportedly ran off into the woods. Reports said K-9 Arrow and his handler, Sergeant Melissa Carney, followed them and located two of the suspects, David Carpio, 20, of Stratford and Kevin Despres, 20, of Middletown.

Once officers detained them, Arrow and Sergeant Carney kept tracking and eventually located the remaining suspects, Adrian Santiago, 20, and Tyler Souza, 20, both of Stratford, hiding in the marsh.

Reports said investigators also discovered that the motorcycle had recently been stolen from a home located on Meadow Street.

The suspects were arrested and later charged with larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny, trespass, and interfering with police.

All four of the suspects were initially held on $5,000 bond, but were released after promising to appear in court, according to official records.

They are due to appear in court on September 16 in New Haven, reports said.