Tennessee Man Accused of Murdering 4-Month-Old Son, Mother

A Tennessee man is accused of murdering his four-month-old son and his mother by allegedly stabbing them and setting their house on fire.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said Enoch Zarceno, 25, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including first-degree murder and aggravated arson in connection with the incident.

Heather Cook, 32, and her four-month-old son, Bentley, were found dead in their partially burnt home around 9:30 a.m. on Friday. Officials pronounced them dead at the scene, and fire marshals determined that the fire had been set on purpose.

Cook and the baby had suffered from multiple stab wounds, according to an affidavit obtained by WREG.

Authorities say a family member told deputies Zarceno was Bentley’s father and that he and Cook had recently argued over custody of the child.

The family, however, told WREG that the argument was over child support for Bentley.

Zarceno is being held without bond and is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday.