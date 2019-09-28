Seven Teens Accused of Fatally Stabbing Long Island Student on Camera

Police arrested seven teenagers, accusing them of fatally stabbing a Long Island student while filming the encounter.

The suspects — Haakim Mechan, 19; Marquis Stephens, 18; Javonte Neals, 18; Taj Woodruff, 17; Sean Merritt, 17; and two younger teens who remain unnamed — all face gang assault charges in the slaying, according to the New York Post.

The arrests are in connection with the death of 16-year-old Khaseen Morris, the Long Island student who was brutally stabbed at a strip mall while his fellow students recorded the encounter on their cell phones.

Morris was stabbed once in the chest near a strip mall by Oceanside High School after the group of teens attacked him over a girl on September 16.

Police said Morris knew the ex-boyfriend of a girl he walked home from a party with was after him. As Morris lay suffering from the stab wound, his fellow teens pulled out their cell phones instead of helping him.

“Kids stood there and didn’t help Khaseen,” Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick told reporters, according to Newsday. “They’d rather video. They videoed his death instead of helping him.”

Police also arrested one other person in connection with the attack — Tyler Flach, 18, of Lido Beach, and accused him of murder.

After the attack, authorities said they were searching for additional teens involved in the melee by interviewing witnesses and reviewing posts made on social media.