Man Named Tupac Shakur Arrested for Possessing Meth

Authorities arrested a Tennessee man named Tupac Shakur for allegedly possessing methamphetamine and pulling a knife on an officer.

Officers with the Johnson City Police Department received calls about Shakur on Friday and determined he had a number of outstanding arrest warrants from another police department, according to a statement from the Johnson City Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a car with Shakur inside. Officers were about to arrest Shakur, but he allegedly drove away and reached for his wristband.

Shakur then allegedly brandished a knife towards the officers before they took him down. The arresting officers found several baggies of meth and a syringe when conducting their search on him.

Police charged Shakur with aggravated assault, simple meth possession, and carrying unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Washington County Detention Center, where he is being held on $18,000 as he awaits his arraignment hearing.

Shakur shares the same name and middle initial of the late American rapper Tupac Shakur, who died in a drive-by shooting at the age of 25 in September 1996.