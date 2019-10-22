Authorities in Michigan are looking for a woman who disappeared from her family’s cabin last week after she called for help.

The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said 47-year-old Adrienne Quintal of Warren was at her family’s cabin in Honor, which is located 25 miles west of Traverse City, when she made a phone call to a “third party” at 2:45 a.m. on Thursday.

The third party said Quintal asked them for help so they immediately contacted authorities.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office asked for the public’s assistance in locating the missing woman via its Facebook page.

The post read:

Deputies and Michigan State Police arrived on scene at 2:58 a.m. and observed evidence of possible foul play but were unable to locate Adrienne. The Sheriff’s Office and The Michigan State Police conducted a K-9 track and ground search of the area, without success. Adrienne Quintal is a 47-year-old, white female who goes by the name Ada. She has long brown hair with brown eyes. She is approximately 5’7” weighing 125lbs. Adrienne had traveled from Warren, MI to a family cabin in Honor. MI. Adrienne left behind her personal property, including her vehicle, cellphone, and purse. Family and friends of Adrienne have not reported to have heard from her since 10/17/2019.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s department posted another update which said investigators were following up on leads and tips that would hopefully help them locate Quintal. However, the department said it found no new evidence since the search began.

“Investigators are also conducting further interviews of witnesses in both Benzie County and Southeast Michigan. There is no additional information to report at this time,” the post read.

On Monday, Quintal’s son, Nick White, told police that his mother went up to the cabin with her boyfriend but he returned to their home in Southfield on October 15, two days before she was reported missing.

“He was up there with her, he came home to drop supplies off, we are working on the condo here,” White noted, adding that his mother went to the cabin to do some maintenance work.

“We have a family cottage. She was doing work on the house. She was also just getting ready for hunting and hanging out and enjoying the wildlife.”

White said he hopes that someone with information leading to his mother’s whereabouts will come forward.

“Even if it was a simple conversation at the tractor supply store,” he concluded.

State police encouraged anyone with information regarding Quintal to call the Benzie County Central Dispatch at 231-882-4487 or the Michigan State Police Silent Observer at 1-866-774-2345.